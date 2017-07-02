The Merced summer academy is STEAMing

Merced students are learning how to program robots, launch rockets and more at the Merced City School District’s Summer Academy.
The summer program, which is centered around science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, started on June 12 and continues through July 14, according to a news release.
“I enjoy the activities that they have us do, our art projects, and the experience we have in our science classes,” eighth grader Jade Velasquez says in the release.
The program is being held at Reyes, Reyes Elementary, Rivera Elementary and Rivera Middle School. It’s open to students from transitional kindergarten through seventh grade during the 2016-2017 school year.
Students can also enroll in online foreign language and mathematics programs with the ability to work from home or in class for extra support.
Some additional activities at the academy include building marshmallow catapults, making ice cream, designing Rube Goldberg machines and creating their own instruments.
Students also are enjoying special performances, assemblies and “learning excursions” to local zoos, performing arts centers and colleges.
Comments