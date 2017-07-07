Merced’s elementary schools will look much different when the kids go back to school

Facilities projects across the Merced City School District are going full speed ahead in order to accomplish as much as possible while children are away from their campuses. The current projects include major modernization work, the completion of our cutting edge STEAM Center, and the addition of several new solar arrays. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder." Additional resources can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/autism.

Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

Merced City School District schools have been hosting science fairs over the past several days, and on Wednesday the top three projects from each elementary school and top six from each middle school were presented during a district-wide science fair at our Professional Development Center on Brookdale Avenue. They included everything from wind power experiments to a test of drinking water quality to a video game for the blind. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

High school athletes aren’t the only ones making commitments as part of National Signing Day 2017. Hundreds of Merced City School District students put their names on posters and banners this week as a symbol of their commitment to education. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced enjoyed a special science lesson Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District visited three classrooms to teach third graders all about mosquitoes. They spoke about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle, and how our immune systems respond to being bitten. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

It seems the first week of the new year is a perfect time to look back at some of those moments and also to share a few of the many things we’re looking forward to in 2017. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

Kindergartners at Burbank Elementary School in Merced helped to make sure children in need don’t didn’t go without gifts this holiday season. Students used personal and donated money on Tuesday to purchase stuffed animals, action figures, games and other items children would enjoy, , according to a statement from the Merced City School District. Representatives from Toys for Tots, a nationwide organization aiming to distribute toys to children in communities, collected the items to give to local area families in time for Christmas. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

The Merced City School District is proud to serve a diverse community, including many families with a primary language other than English. We also know how important it is to help all of our students become proficient in English and the powerful role relatives can play in supporting their education. That’s why we’re working to raise awareness about a program our district offers called Community Based English Tutoring, or CBET. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Good Attendance is Critical

Research shows for every day a child is absent, they fall two to three days behind their peers because they have to play catch-up. So if a student is absent once a month, they could fall about 30 days behind by the end of the school year. This week, Sara Sandrik takes a deeper look at the importance of consistent school attendance. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced students donate coats for winter

Students at Muir and Burbank elementary schools in Merced are demonstrating compassion by donating coats to help other children in the community. Members of ‘The Lunch Bunch,’ a donation club made up of students from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, asked classmates to contribute coats and sweaters during the first two weeks of October. Video By Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced students celebrate Constitution Day

Stowell Elementary School students sang patriotic songs Friday in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Day was actually Saturday, so elementary school students ended their week singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This Land is Your Land.” Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District