The first day of school is around the corner in Merced. Here’s what you need to know

This is an exciting time for the Merced City School District as we prepare to welcome more than 11,000 students back to our 18 campuses. This year, all of our schools will start on Aug. 16 but there are some things families can do before then to help make the transition back to class a smooth one.
First, it’s important to make sure your child is registered as soon as possible. This is especially noteworthy for those who have children going into kindergarten because we expect a big rush in the next several days, and spaces are limited. You can visit your child’s neighborhood school Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Be sure to bring at least three of the six documents you’ll need, which include a current PG&E or MID statement, mortgage statement, rental or lease agreement, City of Merced water/garbage bill, driver’s license, car registration, or unopened business mail with a current postmark.
Kindergarten or transitional kindergarten students attending school for the first time will also need proof of their birth date, which can be an original birth certificate, passport, or notarized affidavit of birth, as well as a current immunization record. You can find a complete list of all required immunizations for TK-12 grade students at www.shotsforschool.org. Children going into first grade must have a physical within 18 months prior to enrollment, and those who plan to participate in middle school athletics will need a sports physical in order to try out for any team.
We would also like to encourage families who believe they may qualify for free or reduced price meals to please go ahead and apply. This is extremely important because it can directly benefit those families by saving them money, and it affects the amount of school funding our district receives. There is detailed information on the Nutrition Services page of our website, including a link to apply online: http://www.mcsd.k12.ca.us/District/Department/4-Nutrition-Services If you prefer a paper application, those were mailed home earlier this week. Families only need to fill out one application, even if they have multiple children in the district.
This is also a great time to start getting children into a routine that will allow them to enjoy eight to ten hours of sleep. Our teachers would love to see them bright eyed and ready to learn right off the bat! It’s also a good idea for students to start reading at least 20 minutes a day to help get them back into a scholastic mindset. If your plans include back to school shopping, you may just want to start with a few basic items and then find out what extra supplies your child’s school recommends.
As our students and their families take these steps to prepare, we hope they will also start to feel excited about the new school year and all of the opportunities that lie ahead. Children will have a chance to learn and grow not only in the classroom, but also at arts and athletics events, during educational excursions, and at our new cutting edge STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Center.
I’ll be sure to share photos and videos from those experiences and others on our new MCSD Instagram page, Twitter Account, and YouTube channel, as well as our Facebook page. We’re now using the hashtag #WeAreMCSD because it represents the collaborative effort between students, staff, parents, and our entire community. Together, we can make 2017-2018 a year filled with meaningful improvement, outstanding achievement, and inspiring success stories.
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
