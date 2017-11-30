More Videos

  This can help kids who need a friend or feel left out at school

    A bench was donated to Burbank Elementary School in Merced and is meant for kids who feel left out or need a friend, according to a statement from Merced City School District.

A bench was donated to Burbank Elementary School in Merced and is meant for kids who feel left out or need a friend, according to a statement from Merced City School District. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
A bench was donated to Burbank Elementary School in Merced and is meant for kids who feel left out or need a friend, according to a statement from Merced City School District. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

This can help kids who need a friend or feel left out at school

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

November 30, 2017 04:30 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Kids who have no where to go during recess or want to make new friends have a place to go now, according to a statement from the Merced City School District.

Pizza Factory in Merced donated a “buddy bench” to Burbank Elementary School on Wednesday, said Sara Sandrik, spokeswomen for MCSD. CEO of the company, Mary Jane Riva, said the bench is a place where children can go to when they feel left out or need a friend.

Other students are encouraged to reach out to their classmates so they feel included, the statement said.

The buddy bench ties in with the school's Positive Behavior Intervention and Support system, said Principal Jill Settera. It also compliments the school's motto, "show respect, work hard, interact positively and make a difference."

Pizza Factory is donating buddy benches to schools in each of the 110 communities where they have a franchise.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

