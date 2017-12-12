Two Merced City School District students win first place in spelling bee -- again

Merced City School District students took the top spots in the elementary and junior high Merced County spelling bee competitions, according to officials.
Sixth-grader Nikhil Parikh from Sheehy Elementary and eighth-grader Daniel Chen from Cruickshank Middle School took first place in the competitions last week, said Nathan Quevedo, spokesperson for the Merced County Office of Education. Both competitors also won first place last year in the spelling bee.
In the elementary school spelling bee, 94 students from grades fourth through sixth competed from 47 schools in the county, Quevedo said. There were 32 seventh and eighth graders from 16 junior high schools in the county that competed in the junior high spelling bee.
First and second place winners will compete in the state championships, Quevedo said.
The other elementary school winners include, Nicole Nguyen a sixth-grader at Burbank Elementary in Atwater who took second place and Samika Judge, a sixth-grader at R.M. Miano Elementary in Los Banos, who placed third.
Other Junior high spelling bee winners were Janie Vue, eighth-grader at Rivera Middle School in Merced, who took second place and seventh-grader Luke Almeda, from Cruickshank Middle School, who placed third.
