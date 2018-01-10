Education

Merced Speech Festival set for next week

By Sun-Star Staff

January 10, 2018 12:59 PM

The 2018 Merced County Speech Festival opens next week in Merced.

The three-day competition begins Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark/Newbold conference rooms of the Merced County Office of Education at the corner of 13th and M streets.

Students from 27 schools in grades fourth through eighth are expected to participate, school officials said in a news release.

Students will stand in front of the audience and a panel of three judges to deliver their speeches. First, second and third place winners will be announced at school sites after the competitions along with fourth through eighth place earning an honorable mention.

The award ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the Clark/Newbold conference rooms at the county office building.

First place winners will be invited to give their award-winning speeches that evening in front of other students, family, friends, teachers, principals and superintendents.

For more information, call 209-381-5910.

