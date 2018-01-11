More Videos 0:46 Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge Pause 2:10 MCSD and NAACP Partner for Literacy Program 0:35 Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:53 Sac State Dreamers speak of goals as leaders urge Congress to support DACA legislation 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:17 CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Students at Merced's Hoover Middle School are taking part in a new initiative to support a positive learning environment called "Rachel's Challenge." School official said the program is based on the life and writings of Rachel Joy Scott, who was the first victim of the Columbine school shooting in 1999. The goal of the program is to equip and inspire participants to replace acts of bullying and negativity with acts of respect, kindness and compassion. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Students at Merced’s Hoover Middle School are taking part in a new initiative to support a positive learning environment called “Rachel’s Challenge.” School official said the program is based on the life and writings of Rachel Joy Scott, who was the first victim of the Columbine school shooting in 1999. The goal of the program is to equip and inspire participants to replace acts of bullying and negativity with acts of respect, kindness and compassion. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District