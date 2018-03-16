Culture Club Supports Student and Parent Learning at Fremont Elementary

A powerful program is making a positive impact in the lives of students and their families at Fremont Elementary in Merced. It’s called Culture Club. It’s an opportunity for those who are English learners to receive extra help after school. The class combines the online language program ‘Duolingo for Schools’ with lessons led by bilingual instructional aide, Mr. Escobar Ibarra. The children attend Monday through Thursday on their own, and on Friday they are joined by their parents.
“We have had remarkable benefits from the program,” Fremont Principal Dawn Walker said. “Participants checked out Chromebooks at the beginning of the course and took them home to continue the practice and lessons as a family. The Duolingo usage reports are very promising as are the progressions for students navigating English as a second language.”
Principal Walker credits Mr. Ibarra with much of the program’s success. He moved to the United States one year ago from El Salvador, where he worked as a professor, and can relate to the challenges his students and their families face.
“It makes me feel excited actually because I struggled with English as a Spanish speaker so I know how parents feel,” Ibarra said.
I visited the class on a recent Friday and had the chance to observe as Mr. Ibarra took the children and their parents through a variety of language lessons. He had them stand up and use hand movements that correlated with each conjugation of a particular verb. I could see his connection with the families and his ability to make them feel comfortable speaking in front of one another. He emphasized that mistakes are simply part of the learning process.
“He has done an amazing job with students and parents in the sessions,” Walker said. “He is compassionate and has fostered courage among the families who are taking on the adventure of language learning.”
Parents in the class told me they are also enjoying learning more about the technology their children use by working on the Chromebooks both in class and at home. Plus they’re able to share the Duolingo program and teaching techniques with other relatives, so the benefits are truly exponential.
“Programs like these build capacity between schools and families,” Walker said.
The Merced City School District first began using Duolingo for Schools during Summer Academy last year as a way to offer online foreign language classes. The free program helps participants learn to read, write, speak, and understand more than two dozen languages, including Italian, French, German, and Chinese, in addition to Spanish and English.
We’re excited to offer it again during this year’s Summer Academy, which runs from June 18-July 13. Other MCSD sites have also embraced Duolingo as a way to support English learners and those interested in learning a foreign language. Schools such as Rivera Elementary, Cruickshank, and Hoover have all used the program for classes held before or after school. These extended day learning opportunities are made possible through the Local Control Funding Formula and our Local Control Accountability Plan, which is shaped by stakeholder input.
As for Fremont, the technology, the instructor, and the parent involvement are proving to be a winning combination. This program is the perfect example of the type of meaningful family engagement that supports student success throughout our district.
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
