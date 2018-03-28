Police hope this grisly scenario gave GVHS students another perspective on their jobs

SHARE COPY LINK Golden Valley High School students receive hands-on training from Riggs Ambulance Service and the school resource officer during an accident scene re-enactment at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Golden Valley High School students receive hands-on training from Riggs Ambulance Service and the school resource officer during an accident scene re-enactment at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star