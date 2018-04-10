Merced sixth graders head to outdoor science camp this fall

Sixth-graders in the Merced City School District will be able to attend an outdoor school in the fall, according to a news release from the Merced City School District.
The MCSD Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with the Merced County Office of Education during its March 27 meeting for students to participate in the outdoor learning program at the Jack L. Boyd Outdoor School, also known as Camp Green Meadows, MCSD officials said.
"We worked closely with MCOE to develop a program that provides an enjoyable outdoor experience while still delivering the type of rigorous instruction our sixth graders need to excel academically,” MCSD Superintendent Dr. RoseMary Parga Duran said in the statement.
Camp Green Meadows, two miles outside of Yosemite National Park in the town of Fish Camp, is run by the Merced County Office of Education and has served tens of thousands of students in Central California for more than 50 years, the release said. About 2,500 Merced County students go to the outdoor school every year.
Students use the Sierra National Forest as a classroom, MCSD officials said, and participate in hands-on activities that teach kids to "think like and express themselves like scientists." MCSD sixth-graders visit the outdoor school between late August and September.
The contract runs through the 2020-2021 school year, according to the statement.
“We are thrilled that students in Merced County’s largest school district will benefit from the outdoor learning experience at Camp Green Meadows,” said Merced County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steve Tietjen in he statement.
