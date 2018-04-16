Merced students will use science, math, engineering skills to build garden

SHARE COPY LINK Burbank Elementary School students and staff will soon start building a garden on campus, Merced City School District officials said in a statement. The school was one of 10 schools in the state picked this year to have gardening supplies donated. Courtesy of Merced City School District

Burbank Elementary School students and staff will soon start building a garden on campus, Merced City School District officials said in a statement. The school was one of 10 schools in the state picked this year to have gardening supplies donated. Courtesy of Merced City School District