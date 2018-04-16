Merced students will use science, math, engineering skills to build garden

Burbank Elementary students and staff will soon start building a garden on campus, according to a news release from Merced City School District.
“This is a great opportunity to provide hands-on learning for our students,” said Sarah Medlin, learning director for Burbank. “They will use science, math, and engineering skills to build and grow their garden, while also focusing on healthy eating, teamwork, and responsibility.”
The elementary school was one of 10 schools in the state picked this year to have supplies donated, MCSD officials said.
Big Creek Lumber delivered redwood planks to build two large garden beds, 10 bags of soil were donated by Sun Land Garden Products and Orgill donated tools, the statement said.
“When we show up at a school with the garden bed materials, soil, and tools on our truck, I love to see the excitement of the kids waiting to build their school gardens,” said Michelle Overbeck, marketing manager for Big Creek Lumber. “We feel fortunate that we are able to help our communities.”
