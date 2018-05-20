Merced children show what they've learned at STEAM Fair

Hundreds of students, parents and staff from all 18 Merced City School District campuses came together recently for the fourth annual STEAM Fair.
The fair was held at the district’s new STEAM Center, which opened in August next to Ada Givens Elementary. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
This event on Thursday was a chance for the schools to showcase work done throughout the year in those fields, and it featured a variety of interactive student displays, performances by school bands, a solar car station and an educational drum circle led by special guest presenter Craig Woodson.
Representatives from UC Merced, Mercy Medical Center, the city of Merced and Castle Air Museum also set up booths with hands-on activities, from science experiments to CPR training.
Children had a chance to meet JiJi the ST Math penguin, which is the mascot for a computer program they frequently use in the classroom, according to the news release. Superintendent RoseMary Parga Duran said the fair is a highlight of the year.
"It’s a chance to celebrate the outstanding work being done in our schools, while also providing new learning opportunities and inspiring experiences for our students," she said in a news release.
The Merced City School District is home to an award-winning STEAM program that combines daily classroom curriculum with educational excursions and visits to the STEAM Center, according to a news release. The facility provides a 21st century space for all of the district’s transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade students to enjoy collaborative, hands-on learning.
It also allows groups of teachers to work together and learn from one another, the release said, and it provides a place for additional community collaboration and special events.
Comments