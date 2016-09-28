UC Merced part of pilot project with Boys & Girls Clubs

UC Merced will be part of a pilot project to help prepare young people for higher education through a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the University of California said Wednesday.
The Merced campus will join with UCLA and UC San Francisco in the program that aims to provide members of the Boys & Girls Club with information and guidance that will help them apply to and enroll at a UC campus.
The partnership is part of an initiative expanded by UC President Janet Napolitano two years ago to increase enrollment of Californians and enrich the diversity of undergraduates, according to a statement from the university.
California Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León joined UC Board of Regents Chair Monica Lozano and Boys & Girls Clubs of America leaders in announcing the strategic partnership.
“Higher education is a passport to opportunity,” de León said in a statement. “California will continue to make investments to ensure all children, regardless of their ZIP code, have access to college – the future of our economy depends on it.”
The pilot programs will pair local Boys & Girls clubs with UC Early Academic Outreach Programs at the three campuses. UC will provide college and career information as well as support and resources to club members, and clubs will offer current EAOP students access to club facilities and leadership opportunities.
