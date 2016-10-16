UC Merced, city may update water agreement

The Merced City Council will look at an amendment to services provided to UC Merced, as well as a number of other housecleaning items, during its regular meeting Monday.
The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. A closed-session meeting is planned earlier in the night.
Officials from UC Merced have asked the city to allow the university to pay its sewer facilities charges over the next four years rather than pay the $582,470 in a lump sum, according to city records.
The university would make a $145,617 down payment and then pay the remaining 75 percent with interest during the period, records show. The sewer fee is for the more than 100 acres of land UC Merced is developing as part of its 2020 Project, which is expected to double the size of the campus and make room for 10,000 students.
$582,470
The cost of water services during next four years
As part of the agreement made about a year ago, the university is to pay for a portion of the cost for widening of Bellevue and Lake roads, both two-lane streets that lead to the campus. It also would pick up the tab for certain intersections along those roads.
The city agreed to supply water and sewage service to the university, which has a city well within its campus footprint. The document also covers bus stops, the routes to be used by construction-related trucks and a number of other agreements.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council could accept $135,000 from the state Department of Transportation for a pedestrian- and bicycle-related committee and plan. The focus group would be expected to come up with a plan for those who walk and pedal around town.
