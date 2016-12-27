What does it take to live in the Himalayas? The right DNA is a good start

The Himalayan range is a harsh place to carve out a home but people have been doing it for thousands of years, and recent studies are providing a clearer picture of what life there was like.
A UC Merced professor is part of the team that for about a decade has been studying the East Asians who lived in the mountain range. It was filmed for the documentary “Secrets of the Sky Tombs” and is set to air at 9 p.m. Jan. 4 on PBS.
Archaeologist Mark Aldenderfer has been making trips to the Himalayas, the massive mountain range that separates India and China, to study the people, their technology and their DNA.
“(The film) is trying to amplify the story, if you will,” he said. “It’s really about the peopling of the Himalayas and what it took to get people into a high-elevation environment like that.”
The burial sites predate written records in the region, according to Aldenderfer.
The tombs are filled with human and animal remains and other artifacts, including gold masks, glass beads and Chinese silk dating back thousands of years. The metals and materials found in the burial grounds show that the people were trading in a “widespread network,” he said.
“Secrets of the Sky Tombs” includes interviews with Aldenderfer and researchers who study ancient DNA, human genetics, ancient textiles and metals and Tibetan history and culture.
The Himalayas are among the last places on Earth that humans settled, he said. The findings from the first ancient DNA study of the prehistoric populations of the Himalayan mountain range show that the people who called the Himalayas home were uniquely adapted to life there, according to the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
“It’s not the easiest place to live and the way in which we thrive in high elevations is to have those genetic adaptations,” he said. “Material culture does a lot for you, but ultimately you really can’t have your population grow over time unless people are able to effectively bring their children to term.”
Researchers from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Chicago teamed with Aldenderfer for the study. The filmmakers visited laboratories to see the genetic research, according to a news release.
A professor at UC Merced since 2010, Aldenderfer has been studying high elevation in the Himalaya region since 1997.
Along with connecting people with their distant ancestors, he said, the film helps to highlight the work of female scientists. He said the archaeological work done at the site was conducted primarily by women, noting that women’s involvement in research sometimes goes underreported.
“It’s always great to have your work brought to a wider public,” he said. “That’s part of our ethical responsibilities these days, to try to give back to indigenous communities but also give back in the sense that we don’t want our studies just to be locked into books and articles that only a small number of people will read.”
A trailer for “Secrets of the Sky Tombs” is available at http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/ancient/secrets-sky-tombs.html.
