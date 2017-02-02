Immigrants, militarized police and more for UC Merced Human Rights Film Festival

The 11th annual Human Rights Film Festival comes to Merced in February and March, according to organizers.
The film series is meant to drive discussion about human rights through the lens of film, an effort to create change and end violence and inequality, according to organizers.
Planned is a four-film series at 7 p.m. each Friday from Feb. 10 to March 3 in Classroom Office Building 130 at UC Merced, 5200 N. Lake Road.
The festival is free and open to the public.
Feb. 10: The series begins with Craig Atkinson’s “Do Not Resist,” which covers the militarization of police in the United States, according to the film’s website. It begins in Ferguson, Mo., where the community is reeling from the 2014 death of Michael Brown, a black teenager shot by a white police officer.
The 2016 film won “Best Documentary” at Tribeca Film Festival. It aims to put viewers in the center of the action, from a ride-along with South Carolina police to the floor of a congressional hearing, according to the website.
Feb. 17: “Cartel Land” is a look at the journeys of two modern-day vigilante groups and their shared enemy – the Mexican drug cartels, according to the film’s website.
Matthew Heineman directs the 2015 documentary set in the the Mexican state of Michoacan, where a small-town physician leads the citizen group against a violent cartel. At the same time, an American veteran heads a paramilitary group facing off against a cartel in Arizona, the website says.
Feb. 24: Hopeful African migrants try to jump the fence that separates Morocco and Spain in “Les Sauteurs,” the French title that translates to “Those Who Jump,” according to IMDb.com.
Moritz Siebert directs the 2016 film that follows Abou from Mali and his 16-month journey to make it to Europe to pursue his dream of a better life. He faces razor-wire, automatic pepper spray and brutal authorities, but turning back is not an option.
March 3: “For My Art” reveals aspects of everyday Yangon life that often go unnoticed, according to a news release. It also forces audiences to consider the place of women in modern Myanmar society and what is at stake for five artists to publicly make art in the tumultuous streets of Yangon.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments