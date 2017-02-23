Could battery-powered buses be in future for UC Merced, Merced County?

An electric-powered bus rolled into UC Merced on Thursday to give administrators, students and public employees a closer look at what could be the future of public transit in the city.
The 42 1/2 -foot, battery-powered bus made by Proterra carried folks along a commonly used route the university calls “FastCat.”
At 27,500 pounds, the bus is lighter and rides smoother than a traditional diesel rig, according to the company. The bus-maker has no official relationship with the university; administrators are weighing their options as part of their commitment to be “green,” according to Karin Groth, director of transportation, parking and fleet services at UC Merced.
We are looking to partner with the community and hope we could make changes to the environment through transit.
Karin Groth, director of transportation, parking and fleet services at UC Merced
“We are looking to partner with the community and hope we could make changes to the environment through transit,” she said on Thursday.
The university has been looking at electric buses for about a year, she said, but the details remain uncertain. Officials are still studying if it would be best to buy or lease, and how the cities and county would play in.
Merced County’s bus system is bound to go electric, according to Rich Green, the transit manager for Merced County Association of Governments. Green, too, rode the Proterra bus on Thursday.
“This is where we’re headed,” he said. “It’s really only a matter of time for us.”
The county can buy new diesel-powered buses at $450,000 apiece, he said, which compares with $650,000 for the battery-powered bus, according to the company.
80 percent
How much less energy the electric bus uses than a diesel
The company offers incentive programs to help buyers justify the more expensive vehicles, according to Ryan Popple, the CEO of Proterra. The battery-powered buses are also a better long-term investment, he said.
Not only do they cut down on fuel costs, Popple said, but they need less maintenance than their diesel counterparts.
The company is moving its focus toward the college market, and a research university in the center of the Central San Joaquin Valley would be a big win for Proterra, he said.
“We’re trying to figure out how to take a technology designed for larger cities … and adapt it to a college campus,” he said.
UC Merced, which sits several miles outside the city limits, has particularly long bus routes compared with most college towns, according to Popple.
I’m very into trying to preserve what we have left.
Steven Guevara, 28, a student, on why “green” buses are important
So it could benefit from the bus with a battery that uses about 80 percent less energy than diesel buses, he said. The company has contracts with Stockton, Fresno and Modesto, to name a few cities.
Also on the bus Thursday was Steven Guevara, a 28-year-old mechanical engineering student. He’s a routine rider of Cat Tracks, the university’s bus line. He and other students aboard said the Proterra felt roomier and rode more smoothly than the diesel buses they are used to.
Students said heavy traffic and not enough parking are problems on campus. About half the student body uses the bus system as its primary mode of transit, according to numbers from the school.
Originally from Los Angeles, Guevara said he’d like to see the new technology on campus because the diesel buses contribute more to climate change.
“I’m very into trying to preserve what we have left,” he said.
