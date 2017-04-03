UC Merced students show their pride in week-long celebration

As one student walked up Scholars Lane at UC Merced, surrounded by other marchers and rainbow flags, she said she felt “amazing” to be embraced by people who support and identify with the LGBTQ community.
Ariell Wright, 18, also walked past flags and balloons of all colors. “It’s so pretty,” Wright, 18, said. “Why wouldn’t you want to do this all the time?”
Pride Week kicked off Monday at UC Merced with a parade and carnival in the heart of the campus. A small group of students walked and chanted while holding rainbow flags and signs, such as the one that said “Pansexual Pride.”
For Wright, a freshman psychology student, Monday’s event was her first experience at a gay pride parade. She described it as “incredible.” Coming together with others to experience something like Pride was “profound.”
The Lambda Alliance organizes the effort and the week’s events to make members of the queer and trans communities feel accepted, according to President Andre Frise-Valdez.
“And, we’re hoping, by having a presence on campus, it educates everybody else,” he said.
Frise-Valdez said though “queer” has been used as a slur, the Lambda Alliance uses it as a way of “reclaiming” the word as a term that describes people of a breadth of sexual orientations.
The Lambda Alliance routinely participates in educational and civil rights efforts. The group is working to make sure every building on campus has at least one gender-neutral bathroom, he said.
Also, about two weeks ago, the club participated in a national effort to bring attention to violence carried out on transgender women of color. Many of the posters they put up were defaced, he said, adding UC Merced is not immune to acts of hate.
Also in Monday’s parade was Amanda/Mikey Hays, 18, who wore a shirt during the pride event that said “Nobody knows I’m a lesbian.” She said some people assume she isn’t gay because of her appearance and it’s a way for her to show them judgments and assumptions can be wrong.
“It’s my way of saying ‘You don’t know who I am,’ ” the first-year UC Merced student said. “We’re all students here. We all belong here. You have to learn about us to respect us.”
Events are planned all week. The Queer Picnic, being held 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Yosemite, is open to the public.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
