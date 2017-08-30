All 35 of the University of California’s highest-paid employees in 2016 were men

Some keys to earning more than $1 million as a University of California employee: Be a doctor. Or a coach. Or maybe an administrator. Also, be a man.
The 35 UC employees with the highest gross pay in 2016 are all men, according to a review of new salary data from the UC system.
Twenty-nine of the men are prominent doctors at UC hospitals. Four are coaches or former coaches of men’s football or basketball teams. One was a hospital executive. One was an investment officer.
Their state-reported pay ranged from $1.1 million to $3.6 million.
$395,000UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland made in 2016
At the UC system’s youngest campus, the highest paid employee is a woman, but men make up the rest of the top 10. UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland made $395,000 in 2016, followed by Provost Thomas Peterson ($334,000), Director of the Sierra Nevada Research Institute Roger Bales ($306,000), Vice Chancellor for Planning and Budget Dan Feitelberg ($299,000) and Vice Chancellor for Business and Administrative Services Michael Reese ($283,000).
Feitelberg no longer works at UC Merced.
In its dozen years of existence, UC Merced has not built a sports program that rivals the history or fan support seen at campuses like UCLA or UC Berkeley. The Merced campus also does not have a medical school.
The gender disparity among high earners was particularly acute among UC doctors.
Most doctors in California – 65 percent – are men, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But all 42 UC doctors who earned more than $1 million in gross pay last year were men, according to a review of UC pay data. (The analysis is based on publicly available photos of the doctors on UC websites, in combination with their names.)
The UC system is not unique. A 2016 study in JAMA Internal Medicine, a medical journal, found that women at teaching hospitals holding the rank of professor tended to earn about as much as men holding the lower rank of associate professor.
In its dozen years of existence, UC Merced has not built a sports program that rivals the history or fan support seen at campuses like UCLA or UC Berkeley.
UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said that highly compensated doctors draw their compensation mostly from clinical fees or grants – not just from taxpayers. Likewise, top-paid coaches are paid mostly using revenue from ticket sales or television contracts.
When looking just at base pay – salaries that are directly controlled by UC administrators – the picture shines a little brighter for women, but large pay equity issues remain.
Twenty-five of the 35 UC employees – 70 percent – with the highest base pay in 2016 were men, UC compensation data show.
The president of the UC system is a woman: Janet Napolitano, the former governor of Arizona and former secretary of Homeland Security for the United States. She made $579,000 last year.
But 385 UC employees earned higher gross pay than Napolitano in 2016. Twenty-two earned higher base pay. All but four of these were men.
Phillip Reese is The Bee's data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.
Comments