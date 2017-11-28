University of California, Merced graduates gather at the campus sculpture titled "Beginnings" prior to the commencement ceremony for the School of Engineering and the School of Natural Sciences, in the university's South Bowl, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, May 16, 2015. Over 500 students received degrees.
University of California, Merced graduates gather at the campus sculpture titled "Beginnings" prior to the commencement ceremony for the School of Engineering and the School of Natural Sciences, in the university's South Bowl, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, May 16, 2015. Over 500 students received degrees. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
University of California, Merced graduates gather at the campus sculpture titled "Beginnings" prior to the commencement ceremony for the School of Engineering and the School of Natural Sciences, in the university's South Bowl, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, May 16, 2015. Over 500 students received degrees. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

UC Merced

Here’s how you can help Merced-area students on Tuesday

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

November 28, 2017 09:47 AM

UC Merced hopes to get the help of 1,000 donors on Tuesday as part of a nationwide effort that aims to encourage giving.

Giving Tuesday lands on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has been a growing movement in the country for the last five years. UC Merced joined the 24-hour annual fundraising event, #GiveTueUCM, four years ago and has expanded the pool of student initiatives the donations fund this year, said Brenda Ortiz, spokeswomen for the university.

"After the success of our first few years of raising funds for scholarships, we wanted to expand our reach to introduce new areas of impact and provide a wider variety of ways for people to contribute to the UC Merced mission," Ortiz said in an email to the Sun-Star.

Along with scholarships, funds will go toward fellowships, students success, athletics, academics and research. People can give donations to the UC Merced Fund or choose an area to donate to.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foster Farms will match donations scholarship donations 3-to-1 while funds last.

People can donate in person at two locations: Bob Cat Diner, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and the library on campus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To donate online go to http://gvcmp.us/qyxa3t.

#GiveTueUCM begins at midnight EST and ends midnight on Wednesday PST.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

    UC Merced has selected Plenary Properties Merced to develop the 2020 Project, an ambitious plan to nearly double the physical capacity of the campus within the next four years. Subject to approval from the UC Board of Regents, here’s a glimpse of what’s to come. ‪(UC Merced)

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future 2:35

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future
Four honored in Sacramento for foiling UC Merced attack 2:37

Four honored in Sacramento for foiling UC Merced attack
Distracted driving leads to rollover crash on West Sandy Mush Road, CHP says 0:49

Distracted driving leads to rollover crash on West Sandy Mush Road, CHP says

View More Video