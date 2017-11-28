Here’s how you can help Merced-area students on Tuesday

UC Merced hopes to get the help of 1,000 donors on Tuesday as part of a nationwide effort that aims to encourage giving.
Giving Tuesday lands on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has been a growing movement in the country for the last five years. UC Merced joined the 24-hour annual fundraising event, #GiveTueUCM, four years ago and has expanded the pool of student initiatives the donations fund this year, said Brenda Ortiz, spokeswomen for the university.
"After the success of our first few years of raising funds for scholarships, we wanted to expand our reach to introduce new areas of impact and provide a wider variety of ways for people to contribute to the UC Merced mission," Ortiz said in an email to the Sun-Star.
Along with scholarships, funds will go toward fellowships, students success, athletics, academics and research. People can give donations to the UC Merced Fund or choose an area to donate to.
Never miss a local story.
Foster Farms will match donations scholarship donations 3-to-1 while funds last.
People can donate in person at two locations: Bob Cat Diner, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and the library on campus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To donate online go to http://gvcmp.us/qyxa3t.
#GiveTueUCM begins at midnight EST and ends midnight on Wednesday PST.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments