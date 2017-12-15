UC Merced

December 15, 2017 5:29 PM

Man injured after fall from UC Merced building

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

A man was injured Friday after falling from the Classroom and Office Building Two at UC Merced.

The man was described as conscious and talking to emergency responders. The extent of his injuries was unclear. His name was not released.

He was flown to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment.

UC spokeswoman Brenda Ortiz confirmed the man is an undergraduate student at the university.

It was unclear whether the fall was accidental or whether the man jumped.

Friday marked the last day of finals on campus.

UC Merced

