A construction crew works on Classroom and Office Building 2 on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, At UC Merced.
A construction crew works on Classroom and Office Building 2 on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, At UC Merced. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com
A construction crew works on Classroom and Office Building 2 on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, At UC Merced. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

UC Merced

UC Merced student recovering. Officials won't say if he fell or jumped

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

December 18, 2017 05:04 PM

University officials will not say whether a man fell or jumped from a UC Merced building last week, but have confirmed the student is alive and recovering, an official said Monday.

Officials said he suffered unspecified injuries after falling or jumping from a stairwell open to foot traffic, according to Charles Nies, vice chancellor for student affairs.

"We are greatly saddened by last Friday’s incident and our thoughts are with our student and his family during this time," Nies wrote in an email. "The individual remains in the hospital."

The undergraduate was flown to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials would not comment on whether that incident was intentional or an accident, but have confirmed it happened on the last day of final exams for the fall semester on campus.

Counseling services are provided year-round and free of charge through Counseling and Psychological Services to all UC Merced students, according to Nies.

Assistance is also available for free after hours and during breaks, according to Nies, including after-hours emergency clinical services with a licensed counselor at the number 209-228-4266.

Counseling groups are also free to UC Merced students and address topics such as grief, loss and trauma, Nies said.

"UC Merced has been and continues to be committed to promoting positive mental health," Nies wrote. "Through programs and services, we will continue to expand the net of resources in order to help students respond to the stress of college life."

UC Merced, which now enrolls nearly 8,000, has seen students hurt themselves in the past, including a 19-year-old who hung himself in public in 2011. The student climbed to the top of a 75-foot electrical tower off North Highway 59 and used a rope to hang himself, the Merced County Sheriff's Office determined.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

    UC Merced has selected Plenary Properties Merced to develop the 2020 Project, an ambitious plan to nearly double the physical capacity of the campus within the next four years. Subject to approval from the UC Board of Regents, here’s a glimpse of what’s to come. ‪(UC Merced)

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future 2:35

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future
Four honored in Sacramento for foiling UC Merced attack 2:37

Four honored in Sacramento for foiling UC Merced attack
Man injured after fall from UC Merced building 0:42

Man injured after fall from UC Merced building

View More Video