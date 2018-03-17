Campus Event Encourages Young Women to Pursue STEM Careers

More than 400 young women aspiring to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) attended last week’s Expanding Your Horizons conference. The event, hosted by the UC Merced chapter of the Society of Women Engineers, brought middle and high school students from around Merced County to the UC Merced campus for a day of hands-on STEM activities.
Attendees had opportunities to extract DNA from cells, build do-it-yourself helicopters, perform gravity demonstrations and participate in other activities that were both entertaining and informative. The event also gave students the chance to learn more about STEM careers and connect with female mentors and role models who are active in STEM fields.
“Our ultimate goal is to disrupt the stereotype. We want girls to pursue STEM just as vigorously as boys," said Eva Salas, a fourth-year computer science and engineering major who helped organize the event. “I am one of about seven women in a class of 60 people. We hope that this conference helps shift the numbers for the next generation.”
This was the fifth year UC Merced hosted the regional Expanding Your Horizons event.
Expanding Your Horizons is a nonprofit organization that encourages girls in grades 6-12 to participate in STEM. The organization’s goal is to engage young women early on and kindle their interest in STEM careers.
By all accounts, Saturday’s event was a success.
“The event was packed,” said Irene De La Cruz, publisher and editor of Between Friends, a local publication that helped promote the event. “This is a great example of bringing the surrounding communities of Merced County and others to the university.”
Local Homebuilder’s Generosity Supports UC Merced Women’s Volleyball
UC Merced Athletics received a generous donation from longtime campus supporter Greg Hostetler, owner of Stonefield Home of Los Banos.
The gift recognizes and supports two student-athletes from communities where Hostetler conducts business.
Jade Fachin, a junior biological sciences major from Los Banos, and Jessica Pinasco, a first-year biological sciences major from Atwater, are outside hitters for the team.
Hostetler has supported Athletics since the beginning of the program, funding the Greg and Cathie Hostetler Court — home court for UC Merced basketball and volleyball.
Arts UC Merced Presents Welcomes Critically Acclaimed Vijay Iyer Sextet in Concert
Arts UC Merced Presents welcomes the Vijay Iyer Sextet to Merced for a free concert Saturday, April 28, at the Merced College Theatre, 3600 M St., Merced.
Iyer is a Grammy-nominated composer-pianist described by Pitchfork as “one of the most interesting and vital young pianists in jazz today.” Rolling Stone named the group’s album “Far From Over” one of the 50 Best Albums of 2017.
Iyer is the Franklin D. and Florence Rosenblatt Professor of the Arts in the Department of Music at Harvard University.
Free tickets are available starting March 21. Tickets must be picked up in person at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.; the UC Merced Center for the Humanities, 5200 N. Lake Road, COB 2, Room 298; or the Merced College Bookstore, 3600 M St.
No reservations will be taken by phone or by email. Maximum two tickets per person. If additional seats are available on the day of the concert, they will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m. or their seats may be released to the wait list.
This concert is presented by Arts UC Merced Presents and co-sponsored by UC Merced Center for the Humanities, UC Merced’s School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts and the UC Merced Office of the Chancellor. For more information, contact Emily Gale, interim director of Arts UC Merced Presents, at egale@ucmerced.edu.
