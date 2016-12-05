Merced area will flirt with near-freezing temps

The Merced area has a chance of near-freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, and forecasters are reminding residents to take care of plants and pets during chilly nights.
A low of 34 is expected in Merced late Tuesday to early Wednesday, a few degrees warmer than was being predicted late last week, according to Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The low is expected to dip to 38 degrees late Wednesday to early Thursday, then the lows should start to climb after that. The foothills will see similar lows, with Mariposa’s temperatures mirroring Merced’s nightly lows.
Rowe said residents should consider making special arrangements for plants, pets and outdoor pipes. “You don’t want to have any damaged pipes for sprinklers left on overnight,” he said.
Plants should be covered or brought indoors, he said, and pets should be brought indoors or otherwise sheltered from the cold.
There’s a 20 percent chance of rain in the Merced area on Wednesday night, he said, and the chance for showers will increase to 60 percent by late Thursday.
The coldest Dec. 5 on record in Merced was 20 degrees in 1903, followed by a low of 21 in 2013. This week’s Merced area highs and lows are close to the average of 56 and 36, respectively, according to the weather service.
Electric and gas heating devices can be hazardous when not properly used or monitored, according to officials from Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Residents should take precautions when using a space or gas heater, according to Jake Zigelman, director of local customer experience at PG&E. “Space heaters should only be used as a supplemental source of heat,” he said. “They are not intended to replace the home’s central heating system and, when not used properly, can create serious safety hazards.”
Heaters are the second leading cause of home fires in the country, accounting for 56,000 structure fires per year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The heaters are often too close to objects that can burn, such as furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding.
Cold weather expected during the next couple of mornings may bring areas of frost to the Central Valley, according to forecasters.
Motorists can keep their windshields clear of ice by draping sheets or other cloth over them. Police are again warning people not to leave their cars running to warm them up, a prime opportunity for thieves.
Modesto Bee reporter John Holland contributed to this report.
Cold weather tips
- Make sure windows are properly caulked; close off unoccupied rooms.
- Give lawns, trees and shrubs a deep-soak irrigation.
- Move patio plants to a more sheltered area.
- Cover citrus or other small trees.
- Wrap outdoor pipes and faucets with foam or other insulation.
- Run swimming pool pumps to keep water circulating, and cover outdoor spas.
- Make sure pets are sheltered from the cold.
- Check vehicle cooling systems for recommended levels of anti-freeze.
