Dry couple of days could help Merced County’s flooded roads

The weather is expected to be dry during the next few days, giving Merced County’s flooded areas a respite.
Merced measured 4.19 inches of rain in the 11 days of the new year, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford, causing minor flooding in some areas. The next few days could give the ground a chance to soak it up.
“It’s going to be tapering off into the evening,” meteorologist Dan Harty said Thursday. “It’s going to be dry … it looks like into at least Tuesday.
“By next Wednesday we may have another wet system,” he said.
The seven-day forecast is expected to see highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Parts of rural Merced County near Gustine saw flooding in agricultural areas, Merced County officials said.
Notices about flooding were issued to several residents in the surrounding area, officials said, but no evacuations were necessary. No injuries or major property damage were reported.
“Additionally, any domestic wells that were affected by flooding will need to be disinfected before they are usable again,” county spokesman Mike North said in an email.
The initial flooding was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy flows along Garzas, Quinto and Romero creeks have affected the area near Rose Garden Road, just south of the Gustine, according to a news release.
The rainfall hasn’t been all bad news. Lake McClure has filled to about 65 percent of its capacity, the Merced Irrigation District said in statement Thursday.
As a result of recent storms, the reservoir has risen about 40 feet and captured about 150,000 acre-feet of stormwater flowing down the Merced River from Yosemite National Park, the release said.
The level of water was a stark contract to December 2015, when the reservoir had reached a historic low of about 6 percent, MID said.
San Luis Reservoir west of Los Banos is about 67 percent full, and more water is going into the reservoir, according to Ted Thomas, spokesman for the California Department of Water Resources.
In the Gustine area, at least three homes were affected near Rose Garden Road, officials said, but the majority of the flooding was over agricultural land.
Safety crews will continue to monitor the situation, according to a news release. The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is activated, which includes a branch near Gustine.
The Office of Emergency Services is prepared to open a shelter if conditions get worse, officials said. All major roads and highways remain open.
Sandbags remain available in the county and cities. Go to www.countyofmerced.com for sandbag information. To sign up for Merced County emergency alerts, go to www.countyofmerced.com/alert.
The Fresno Bee contributed to this report.
Road closures
- Highway 59 at Mariposa Creek
- Bert Crane Road at Bear Creek
- Sparks Road between Taglio Road and Highway 140
- Dan McNamara Road at Sandy Mush Road
- Lone Tree Road between Shippee and Sandy Mush roads
