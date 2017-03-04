Study finds human, cattle viruses in Milwaukee River

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair