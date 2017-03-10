Planada, Le Grand youngsters have new access to safe drinking water

A trio of nonprofits recently teamed to put new water bottle-filling stations in Le Grand and Planada schools, according to a news release.
The Agua4All campaign to provide and promote safe drinking water in rural communities brought the stations to the schools with help from Dignity Health, the California Endowment and Rural Community Assistance Corp., the release said.
Students celebrated the new stations Thursday with several local leaders. Speakers encouraged the nearly 300 students in attendance to choose water over sugary drinks that can lead to health problems such as type II diabetes and obesity, the release said.
The Agua4All program has installed nearly 200 water bottle stations in California schools and communities so far, according to the release. Along with the stations, Agua4All staff members provide outreach to promote the consumption of tap water, as well as dispel myths about it.
Founded in 1978, the Rural Community Assistance Corp. provides training, technical and financial resources, and advocacy so communities can achieve their goals, according to the news release.
The corporation provides a range of community and economic development services and lending to support local efforts. For more on Agua4All, go to www.rcac.org/environmental/agua4all.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
