Chance of rain, maybe even thunderstorms, in Merced this week

Monday ushered in the first day of spring, and the rainy season continues in Merced with possible thunderstorms forecast this week, according to meteorologists.
As much as a half-inch of rain could fall this week between the two storms predicted, according to Christine Riley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“It looks like it’s going to continue to be on and off really through Wednesday,” she said. “There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in (the Merced) area as well.”
We won’t really know that until the thunderstorms start to develop.
Christine Riley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford
Meteorologists recommend watching for thunderstorm warnings, because the weather could bring hail and high winds. “We won’t really know that until the thunderstorms start to develop,” she said.
If you hear thunder, take cover indoors, she said.
The last several days in Merced have been warm. The mid-70s high on Monday was five degrees warmer than the normal temperature for this time of year, Riley said.
If you hear thunder, take cover indoors, meteorologists say.
The high is forecast to drop to the mid-60s by Wednesday, she said.
Snow is expected to fall above 8,500 feet, she said, but could get down to 6,000 feet by Wednesday. Some parts of the Sierra could see as much as a foot of snow.
“It’s pretty much status quo,” she said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments