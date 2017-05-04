Thursday was hotter than normal in Merced. But, the weekend should be cooler

After a hotter than normal Thursday, temperatures are expected to take a significant drop this weekend, according to forecasters.
The jury was out on Merced’s high in the mid- to upper 90s on Thursday, but record highs were already broken by midday in spots around the central San Joaquin Valley, according to David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“It’s been unseasonably warm,” he said. “We’re expecting records to fall.”
Parts of the south Valley topped triple digits, he said, adding respite from the heat is on the way. The weather service is predicting Merced to cool by 10 to 15 degrees by Sunday.
Saturday is expected to see a high temperature in the low 70s and Sunday could record highs in the mid-60s, he said. The foothills are not expected to see the cooling trend, he added.
The weekend could see showers in Merced, Spector said, with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.
The unseasonably warm weather has not been good for the Sierra snow pack, officials said this week. Warming temperatures are causing melting snow to flow into the Merced River, but Merced Irrigation District officials say there will be no flooding impact on local lakes and dams.
High water levels in Yosemite Valley prompted park officials to close the Merced River for rafting and swimming for at least the next several weeks, park spokesman Scott Gediman has said. Levels are expected to be high for the next week and it’s possible the river will go above the flood stage, he said.
