Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
16-20-22-34-41, Mega Ball: 6
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-one; Mega Ball: six)
September 17, 2016 8:09 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
16-20-22-34-41, Mega Ball: 6
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-one; Mega Ball: six)
Comments