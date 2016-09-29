Lottery

September 29, 2016 7:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

Daily 3 Midday

4-4-1

(four, four, one)

Daily 4

3-9-9-9

(three, nine, nine, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.23

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.23)

Fantasy 5

01-05-12-27-36

(one, five, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

