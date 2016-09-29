CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
Daily 3 Midday
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
Daily 4
3-9-9-9
(three, nine, nine, nine)
Daily Derby
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.23
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.23)
Fantasy 5
01-05-12-27-36
(one, five, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Comments