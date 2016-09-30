Lottery

September 30, 2016 7:19 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Daily 3 Midday

8-7-4

(eight, seven, four)

Daily 4

5-2-4-6

(five, two, four, six)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.59

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.59)

Fantasy 5

03-15-20-22-23

(three, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

