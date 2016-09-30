Lottery

September 30, 2016 7:08 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.59

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

