October 1, 2016 7:19 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

Daily 3 Midday

1-2-0

(one, two, zero)

Daily 4

2-3-5-3

(two, three, five, three)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.24

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.24)

Fantasy 5

14-19-26-31-33

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

