CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
Daily 4
0-9-1-0
(zero, nine, one, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:48.64
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 48.64)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
Fantasy 5
10-18-24-31-38
(ten, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
