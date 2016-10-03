CA Lottery

Lottery

October 3, 2016 7:14 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

Daily 3 Midday

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

Daily 4

3-2-3-3

(three, two, three, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.35

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.35)

Fantasy 5

12-14-21-24-36

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

