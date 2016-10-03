CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-6-2
(five, six, two)
Daily 3 Midday
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
Daily 4
3-2-3-3
(three, two, three, three)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.35
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.35)
Fantasy 5
12-14-21-24-36
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
