October 7, 2016 8:04 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:41.87

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

