October 8, 2016 9:39 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-54-61-64-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

