Lottery

October 11, 2016 8:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

Daily 3 Midday

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

Daily 4

2-6-5-2

(two, six, five, two)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.19

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.19)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Fantasy 5

05-08-14-26-28

(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

Mega Millions

36-39-42-45-48, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos