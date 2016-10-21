Lottery

October 21, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

Daily 3 Midday

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Daily 4

8-6-5-0

(eight, six, five, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:47.41

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 47.41)

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

Fantasy 5

12-20-27-31-38

(twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

