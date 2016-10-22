CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
Daily 4
4-9-6-7
(four, nine, six, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.70
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.70)
Estimated jackpot: $113,000
Fantasy 5
11-12-13-21-24
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $292,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
