CA Lottery

October 22, 2016 8:04 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

Daily 4

4-9-6-7

(four, nine, six, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.70

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.70)

Estimated jackpot: $113,000

Fantasy 5

11-12-13-21-24

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $292,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

