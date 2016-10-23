Lottery

October 23, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-5-5

(eight, five, five)

Daily 3 Midday

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

Daily 4

5-9-4-6

(five, nine, four, six)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.35

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.35)

Estimated jackpot: $117,000

Fantasy 5

03-17-22-32-39

(three, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

