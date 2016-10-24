CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
Daily 4
0-1-1-8
(zero, one, one, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:40.65
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 40.65)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Fantasy 5
01-06-09-25-27
(one, six, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
