October 24, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

Daily 4

0-1-1-8

(zero, one, one, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:40.65

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 40.65)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Fantasy 5

01-06-09-25-27

(one, six, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

