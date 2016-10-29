CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
Daily 3 Midday
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
Daily 4
0-6-8-8
(zero, six, eight, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.36
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.36)
Fantasy 5
03-07-15-24-39
(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
