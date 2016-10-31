Lottery

October 31, 2016 7:19 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

Daily 3 Midday

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

Daily 4

0-5-4-2

(zero, five, four, two)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.39

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.39)

Fantasy 5

14-26-32-33-38

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $198 million

Lottery

