Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-17-21-27-29
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
November 1, 2016 7:43 PM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-17-21-27-29
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments