CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
Daily 4
1-0-6-8
(one, zero, six, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.06
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.06)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
Fantasy 5
05-12-15-27-32
(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $47 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $217 million
