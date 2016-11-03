Lottery

November 3, 2016 8:04 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.06

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.06)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos