November 4, 2016 10:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

Daily 4

5-6-8-9

(five, six, eight, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.71

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.71)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

Fantasy 5

09-17-19-24-39

(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Mega Millions

10-29-32-44-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $47 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

