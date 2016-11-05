CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
Daily 3 Midday
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
Daily 4
0-0-3-0
(zero, zero, three, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.39
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.39)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Fantasy 5
09-17-25-27-38
(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Powerball
21-31-50-51-69, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
SuperLotto Plus
01-20-29-31-37, Mega Ball: 1
(one, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: one)
