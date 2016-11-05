Lottery

November 5, 2016 8:14 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Daily 4

0-0-3-0

(zero, zero, three, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.39

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.39)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Fantasy 5

09-17-25-27-38

(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

21-31-50-51-69, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

SuperLotto Plus

01-20-29-31-37, Mega Ball: 1

(one, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: one)

